EDITORIAL

Going digital is no longer just a short-term concern for SMEs

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WITH most shops closed and consumers urged to stay home, the "circuit breaker" period in Singapore is pushing more retail and food and beverage businesses - particularly small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) that may have been slow to board the digital bandwagon - to venture into e-commerce...

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 05:56 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street closes with strong gains as recovery hopes offset pandemic fears

[NEW YORK] Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose...

May 15, 2020 05:47 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares hit 3-week low on doubts over speedy recovery

[BENGALURU] A wave of selling hit European shares on Thursday amid investor fears of a prolonged economic downturn...

May 15, 2020 02:00 AM
Garage

Data privacy startup Dathena raises US$12m in Series A round led by Jungle Ventures

DATHENA, a Singapore-based deeptech startup providing AI-powered data privacy and security solutions, has raised US$...

May 15, 2020 12:04 AM
Companies & Markets

Best World Q1 net profit up 29% to S$13.3m, led by Taiwan, China sales

MAINBOARD-LISTED skincare-product company Best World International, which remains under a bourse probe over its...

May 15, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines

[DOHA] Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators...

