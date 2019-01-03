You are here

Home > Opinion
THE BOTTOM LINE

Growing core business, scaling new business a tricky balance

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

IN SINGAPORE, we have recognised the need to adapt our businesses to ready ourselves for this new digital age by launching the Singapore Smart Industry Readiness Index, a framework for companies to cope effectively with the realities of Industry X.0.

Companies now need to start taking

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 China’s property market strains the world
5 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

doc73glno7szvp1iybed28e_doc7312kif8ovofezgfdoj.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_ptehomes2_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

ak_ht_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot at same S$1.1b reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening