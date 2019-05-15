You are here

Home > Opinion

Has the BJP lost its mojo in the core Hindi heartland?

Failure to help distressed farmers and refusal to acknowledge the jobless crisis have fanned voter discontent.
Wed, May 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190515_HMJUG_3781497.jpg
Recent by-elections for parliament and state assemblies have pointed to an erosion of the BJP's strong base, while the Congress and regional parties have made inroads.
PHOTO: AFP

THE wheels are coming off the "Modi juggernaut" that was expected to propel the Indian prime minister and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back to power, according to latest statistical analyses and political forecasts of the general election whose results are to be announced on May 23.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

doc75dfvl4zgu0uqeum5va_doc6ubx6kwvspuk6w1g2o6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico offers town hall for Hyflux investors, wants to restart talks with PUB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening