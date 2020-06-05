You are here

Hiding in plain sight: Contextualising Singapore's godowns today

In the face of disruptive change, the import-export sector has thrived - as did the repurposed quays on the river.
Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200605_PCGODOWNSA_4136718.jpg
From the 1840s as Singapore began to function as an entrepôt, godowns - from gedong, the Malay word for warehouse - were being built in the South Boat Quay area of the Singapore River.
BT FILE PHOTO: NGHAI CHEE WAH

ONE of the (few) good things to come out of the Covid-19 crisis has been a new appreciation by people worldwide regarding the economic importance of logistics, particularly as it relates to supply chains. Although there have been some problems, on the whole such chains have held up surprisingly...

