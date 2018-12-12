You are here

Home > Opinion
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Hold those that talked up Noble as an investment responsible

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

HAVING spent almost four years warning about the likely fraud at Noble it was utterly depressing reading analyst Nirgunan Tiruchelvam's mea culpa ("Failure to recognise vulnerabilities behind my error in Noble", BT, Dec 10).

I personally watched him support Noble Group over and over again on CNBC, in The Edge and on many other news outlets. Even as Noble's share price continued its dramatic descent he continued to promote investment in Noble.

I personally shared with him multiple times my analysis why I believed he was wrong.

I hold him, and virtually every other research analyst who covered Noble, accountable for the thousands of retail investors who lost their savings because they trusted their research opinions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One wonders how many investors heard our warnings but didn't heed them because of the analysts' views pushed by brokers and the media.

I was an investment banker for over 30 years and saw firsthand how CEOs/CFOs pressure banks and their analysts to provide positive coverage in return for future business.

Noble represents the collapse of the financial ecosystem built to provide investors with protection from unscrupulous participants.

Sadly financial crime is rampant today with retail most at risk. It is high time major investors such as Temasek, and the political class, join together to demand regulators investigate the research analysts who covered Noble to determine if they were ignorant, lazy, complicit and/or corrupt.

Financial markets are built on a foundation of trust and Noble shows that in this case not one of the research analysts, nor the banks they work for, were worthy of that trust.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange need to ensure research is independent, professional, and prepared with integrity. Analysts and banks that sold the securities should also be held responsible.

Michael Dee

  • The writer was formerly regional CEO for Morgan Stanley and a Senior Managing Director at Temasek Holdings. He has never had a financial position in Noble Group.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Must Read

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

nz-woodlands-111218.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Government Land Sales programme releases white site in Woodlands Regional Centre

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to seek court-ordered administration in Bermuda to complete restructuring into New Noble

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening