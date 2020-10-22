Home stretch - and Trump is on a wing and a prayer

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
FOUR years after the political trauma they experienced when the presidential candidate they almost all expected would win in the general election ended up losing the race, political pundits are very cautious about predicting the outcome of this year's vote.
The national polls continue to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes