How the Covid-19 pandemic changed Japan's 'mitsu'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SOMETIMES, when Japanese academics select the single written character that best captures the essence of the year gone by, there are surprises. In 2020, there could only be one choice: mitsu, meaning "close", "intimate" or "dense".
The selection attests to a word whose usage has been...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes