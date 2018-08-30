You are here

Home > Opinion

In an AI-centric future, skill sets must change

With AI poised to deliver unprecedented economic and social benefits, non-adoption can have a critical impact.
Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180830_ANAI_3546481.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

IT IS safe to say - and probably common knowledge - that artificial intelligence (AI) will increasingly influence various aspects of our lives and fundamentally change the way we work and live.

Many definitions of AI exist, but it generally refers to a machine's capability to imitate

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean services providers, exporters to gain from two accords signed at Asean Economic Ministers Meeting

colin-mas-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening