Is herd immunity mass murder?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
NO MATTER their politics, people nearly always listen to those who say what they want to hear. Hence, it is no surprise that the White House and several governors are now paying close attention to the "Great Barrington Declaration", a proposal written by a group of well-credentialled scientists...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes