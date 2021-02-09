 Is Jobs Growth Incentive scheme serving the right ends?, Opinion - THE BUSINESS TIMES

COMMENTARY

Is Jobs Growth Incentive scheme serving the right ends?

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

Within two months of the Jobs Growth Incentive being introduced, it has subsidised the employment of some 110,000 new local hires as at October, according to the Manpower Ministry's preliminary estimates.
WITHIN two months of the Jobs Growth Incentive being introduced, it has subsidised the employment of some 110,000 new local hires as at October, according to the Manpower Ministry's preliminary estimates.

The nature of these jobs, however, is less clear. Currently-available figures are...

