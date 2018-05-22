You are here
Is there a method to Trump's madness?
Trump's move to reverse a ban against a Chinese company averted a trade war, for starters
"WHAT was he thinking?" has probably become the most commonly-used phrase in Washington in this Trump era - as in "What was he thinking…" when he referred to African countries as "s**t holes", or when he tweeted that "My IQ is one of the highest and you all know it!" or when he withdrew the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg