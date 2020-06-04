Is this the moment for second-best companies and middle powers?

Get our introductory offer at only
CHRIS Patten, the one-time British politician and last governor of Hong Kong, likes to tell the story of how China reacted when jailed dissident Liu Xiaobo won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.
"The main export of Norway to China was salmon, and salmon exports to China plummeted," he said,...
