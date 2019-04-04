Is Trump's bromance with Putin over?

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WHEN it comes to the relationship between Washington and Moscow under President Donald Trump, one can point to a certain paradox: call it the tension between the "medium of the presidency" and the "message of the policy".
On the one hand, if you have been watching and listening to the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg