You are here
EDITORIAL
It may not be a trade war, but it could still be costly and dangerous
THERE is nothing new about US administrations being drawn into trade disputes with America's economic partners or, for that matter, about them pushing for protectionist measures against allies such as Germany or Japan.
For much of the 1980s, the United States and Japan were engaged in
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg