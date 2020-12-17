Key oil market themes to watch out for in 2021

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IT IS with cautious optimism that we bid farewell to 2020. Rising probability of safe and effective vaccines becoming available has altered the outlook for the global economy and with that, for oil demand.
Reflecting the slightly upbeat sentiment, S&P Global Ratings in a report...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes