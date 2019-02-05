You are here
Left-leaning US Democrats leave centrists in a bind
American voters who feel that the centrist economic policies of the past have failed the members of the middle class are gravitating to political outsiders
Washington
SAY you are a Democratic politician, in your 40s or 50s, who in the not-so-distant past had adhered to the traditional centrist positions of your party, as advanced by former president Bill Clinton and other middle-of-the-road politicians, and you are now planning to run for
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg