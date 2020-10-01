Link Asean Pandemic Recovery Fund to sustainability

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
LINKING the Asean Pandemic Recovery Fund to the region's climate and sustainability commitments should be high on the agenda at the Asean Finance Ministers' annual meeting on Friday.
The Fund, to be launched at the Asean leaders' summit in November, will focus on filling the region's US$2...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes