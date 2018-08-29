You are here
Modi yet to deliver promise to create new jobs
The Prime Minister had declared that if his government came to power, it would create 100 million jobs by 2022, but only about 823,000 jobs had been created up till October 2017.
YOUNG INDIANS are still waiting for the bonanza of jobs promised by Narendra Modi when he was campaigning for the position of prime minister in 2013. Mr Modi had declared that if his government came to power, it would create 100 million jobs by 2022.
The promise has remained unfulfilled
