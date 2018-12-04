You are here

Populism is rooted in politics, not economics

Traditional political elites have failed to manage voter grievances effectively, allowing for the rise of anti-establishment populists.
Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Canary Wharf in London. In countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, the distribution of income has worsened, and the top 1 per cent are reaping the lion's share of gains from economic growth.
Santiago

NEARLY 330 million Americans are governed by Donald Trump. Brazil, with 210 million people, has a newly-elected populist government. Nearly 170 million Europeans live under governments with at least one populist in the Cabinet. Add the Philippines, with more than 100 million

