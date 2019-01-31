You are here

Home > Opinion
COMMENTARY

Powell should ease US monetary policy

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

IN 2017, a key monetary policy mistake of the US Federal Reserve under Janet Yellen was to keep monetary policy too loose despite a strong increase in US stock prices. Hopefully her successor, Jay Powell, does not make that mistake in reverse by keeping monetary policy unnecessarily tight despite a large fall in US equity prices.

If sustained, large stock market price movements have a material impact on economic growth. They do so through a so-called wealth effect, which changes how households feel about spending. When stock prices are high, households feel better about their finances and are more willing to spend. The reverse happens when stock prices decline.

The level of stock prices also influences the ease with which companies can borrow money to invest. When stock prices are high, companies find it much easier to borrow and invest than when prices are low.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This is especially relevant for monetary policy, considering how large recent stock price movements have been. In 2017, during US President Donald Trump's first year in office, stock prices increased by 25 per cent. This increased household wealth by around 30 per cent of GDP. But since peaking in the first quarter of 2018, stock prices have fallen by 15 per cent. That has erased 20 per cent of GDP in household wealth.

According to Fed estimates, households tend to spend four cents of every dollar by which their wealth increases on a permanent basis. This implies that the strong 2017 stock market boom might have eventually added 1.25 per cent to GDP growth. The current decline in stock prices could subtract around 0.75 per cent from future GDP growth.

History will not judge kindly Ms Yellen's Fed for having allowed a stock market bubble to form and for having risked allowing the US economy to overheat. She did so by not moving towards a path of more aggressive interest rate increases as the stock market kept climbing. The Fed's 2017 behaviour was all the more inexcusable considering that, in addition to being boosted by a buoyant stock market, the US economy was receiving a strong stimulus from a large unfunded tax cut, a weak dollar and a favourable international economic environment.

Mr Powell's Fed would seem to be dealing with a diametrically opposite situation to the one Ms Yellen faced in 2017. Stock prices are falling while a strong dollar and synchronised weakening in the international economy are buffeting the US economy. The stimulus from Mr Trump's tax cut is likely to fade towards the end of 2019.

Against this backdrop, Mr Powell's change of tone on the need for further interest rate increases this year was encouraging. Hopefully, at the Fed's scheduled meeting later this month, he will go further and suggest it is considering the case for an easing in monetary policy. He could do so by intimating not only a possible cut in the Fed's policy rate sometime in 2019, but also by floating the possibility of a reduction in the current pace at which the Fed is shrinking its balance sheet.

Mr Trump is complicating Mr Powell's task by attacking the Fed publicly for keeping interest rates too high. By so doing, he makes it difficult for the Fed to move to an easier monetary policy for fear of losing credibility in its independence.

The greatest contribution that Mr Trump could make to monetary policy implementation is to underline his full confidence in Mr Powell and to leave it to the Fed to do the right thing. OMFIF

  • The writer is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was formerly a deputy director in the International Monetary Fund's Policy Development and Review Department and the chief emerging market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

ST_20180822_DUMEX_4226373.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Real Estate

Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Can MAS equity grant lift market malaise?

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
3 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
4 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

hotels.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information

hotels.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73uyxff0nap82jh6mkc_doc6uc1m75m8dl1jl2ro0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group

Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Top 1,000 firms in Singapore generated record turnover, profits for 2019 ranking: DP Info study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening