You are here
Publisher coalitions can help protect the health of the open Internet from duopolies
AS CONSUMPTION of media continues shifting from traditional mediums like newspapers and television to digital, a duopoly has emerged. In 2017 alone, Facebook and Google accounted for an astonishing 61 per cent of global digital advertising spending, a 30 per cent increase from 2012. This
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg