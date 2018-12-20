Reskilling students for a changing world

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
INDUSTRY 4.0 and digitalisation are sweeping across the world, and the continuation of this pandemic is certain. Closer to home, all countries in this region are, to some extent, seeking to tackle job displacement as a result of disruptive technology. Reports from companies such as Cisco on
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg