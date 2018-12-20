You are here

Home > Opinion
THE BOTTOM LINE

Reskilling students for a changing world

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

INDUSTRY 4.0 and digitalisation are sweeping across the world, and the continuation of this pandemic is certain. Closer to home, all countries in this region are, to some extent, seeking to tackle job displacement as a result of disruptive technology. Reports from companies such as Cisco on

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

Must Read

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc739fjcesov9mcub981z_doc6u627wz80rl68n3maze.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Transport

COE prices rise for small cars, motorcycles and Open category

nz-stocks-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening