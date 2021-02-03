Rethinking Singapore's workforce balance in a post-Covid-19 world

Singapore's reliance on foreign labour for mid-skill roles means that locals have to compete much harder in jobs that they deem desirable.

THE social capital that holds a young country like Singapore together provides opportunities for every person to move ahead. However, this has been challenged in recent years as a result of globalisation and the country's open-economy model.

While high-skilled professionals have benefited from globalisation and technology advancement to extend their network and increase their desirability in the job market, the widening income gap between higher and lower skilled workers has evolved into a global issue impacting every society.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the role and contribution of foreign workers in Singapore were thrown into the spotlight. The subject was once again a focus of much political debate leading up to and following last July's General Election.

It is clear that we need to start re-examining some fundamental drivers of our economic model and manage the impact of rising inequality and social divisions. Can we rebalance policies to ensure that no one is left behind?

This is a subject I'm passionate about in my capacity as the chairman and founder of LEAP201, a venture philanthropy organisation dedicated to lifting the standards of living and access to opportunities for vulnerable communities in the region. My perspective is also coloured through being a proud Singaporean and parent who wants his children's generation to enjoy a better standard of living, and, as a manager with a responsibility to produce returns for shareholders.

After more than 30 years of working in finance and having recently chaired a roundtable on the economy featuring business leaders, social commentators, and policy makers, I have premised that there are some fundamental issues we must address to rebalance our workforce.

NO EASY ANSWERS

Firstly, we must confront the difficult questions the issue presents. The recent experience of countries around the world - from Brexit in the UK to highly polarising elections in the US - highlights the risk of succumbing to populist instincts and of oversimplifying and reducing complexity to binary choices. We must engage directly with it, both rationally and emotionally.

This means on the one hand fully acknowledging the enormous contribution the migrant labour has made to Singapore's prosperity and progress over the years, from helping build the global city in which we live and the crucial infrastructure on which our modern life depends, to ensuring the smooth running of our public services. We must be honest that oftentimes, foreign labour is necessary because local employees are unwilling or unable to undertake certain jobs due to the nature of the work, hours or pay. We must also acknowledge that our businesses benefit from bringing in world-class professional skills from abroad.

Yet, we have to be open in admitting that we have relied on the growth in foreign labour to boost economic growth for arguably too long. While the government has made significant efforts to protect workers on the low end of the wage scale, our reliance on foreign labour for mid-skill roles means that locals have to compete much harder in jobs they deem as desirable. In a recent poll by REACH, Singaporeans listed job-related concerns (23 per cent) among the top three things that bothered them most about foreigners, a clear sign that the increasing competition is one of the key factors shaping our foreign sentiment.

Following our president's address in Parliament last year, we saw robust debates on foreign worker policies with some 60 MPs exchanging their views on issues from fair employment, more transparent data on corporate hiring and restricting intra-corporate transfers for Employment Pass holders. We have shown the commitment to create constructive and pragmatic discussions and recognise the issues on hand. Now, we need to successfully implement solutions.

WORKFORCE LOCALISATION: A SHARED RESPONSIBILITY

Secondly, we must recognise that a challenge of this magnitude is a shared responsibility for both businesses and policymakers. To catalyse change, effective policy and a healthy dose of market intervention are needed to nudge businesses forward.

The cost savings in hiring foreign labour have held back the growth in median wages and increased competition for locals, especially in the mid-skill segments. Businesses must be incentivised to ensure fair competition for employment across all levels to balance the scales. Only then can we start narrowing the income gap between high- and mid-skill workers without discriminating the local workforce.

With technology advancements, some jobs can be redesigned so that manpower needs can be reduced. Reducing Singapore's reliance on foreign workers will accelerate businesses' adoption of automation, digitalisation and encourage them to rethink their business models to create a leaner and more agile workforce. This can create a net addition of better jobs that support higher pay. Greater social fairness and a stronger economy are not trade-offs and can be self-reinforcing.

The recent calibration in the finance services sector to raise the minimum qualifying salary for the employment pass (EP) holders to S$5,000 was a positive start. But there is room for the minimum qualifying salary to be significantly higher based on the financial services sector's salary distribution.

Sector calibration could be further replicated in other higher value-added industries such as the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Professional Advisory Services.

In addition, regulators should consider reducing the foreigner share of PMETs in these calibrated high value-added sectors, as a pilot programme. This will give mid-skill local workers greater headroom to benefit from skills upgrading and Capability Transfer Programmes.

TRANSFORM BUSINESSES, DEVELOP EVERY INDIVIDUAL

We must recognise that rebalancing our workforce is going to take time: reducing the growth in foreign labour will not on its own raise labour productivity if businesses do not innovate, transform and reskill workers.

The key conditions for businesses to transform are already in place. With Asia on the rise, Singapore is optimally positioned as a growing hub for global companies. Singapore was ranked Asia's most innovative nation in the latest Global Innovation Index (GII) and second in the region for ease of doing business by the Global Business Complexity Index.

We have the tailwind behind us if we are agile and prepared to take the hard decisions to ride this wave. We need our large local corporates to further succeed in innovation, to better propel their value chains and SME suppliers along.

At the same time, we must seize this opportunity to make our economy fairer and stronger. For businesses to achieve improvements in productivity that pay for higher wages, reskilling of our mid-wage workers will be necessary, underpinned by the right support from the government.

LEAP201's recently published policy brief outlines other steps we believe will enhance our human capital and develop every individual. This includes the creation of new Industry Academies modelled after the Institute of Banking and Finance and the Wealth Management Institute, to provide higher quality certified courses linked to job placements to support mid-career individuals.

Next, stepping up the national programme to manage the skills and career pathways for our mid-skill workers customised to recommend higher payoff training for each individual.

Third, an affordable mini-MBA programme for every young startup founder, professional and executive, which prepares the next generation of problem solvers with a starter pack of transferable skills.

With the right policies support and collective effort over time, our people can have better jobs, better skills and better pay.

OUR ECONOMY FAIRER AND STRONGER

As Singapore positions itself for the next phase of its economic development, a key area of focus will be on how to make sure no one is left behind. We have proposed steps for the government and businesses on workforce localisation and further developing every individual.

Social and human capital are the key foundations of our economy that should be strengthened to meet post-pandemic challenges. The future of Singapore will largely depend on how well they are preserved and regenerated.

Singapore's exceptionalism has been crucial in its development in the last 50 years. At a time of widening inequality and new social divisions around the world, we need to pivot and address these structural social challenges in order to create a fairer and stronger economy.