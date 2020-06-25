Rise of contactless card payments in new normal

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
FROM telecommuting to dining out while adhering to social distancing measures, Singaporeans will find themselves faced with changes to their daily lives as we enter Phase Two of the "new normal".
Another interesting change in our new reality includes our drastic shift to a cashless...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes