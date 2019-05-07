Rules of the game - in sports as in anything else - cannot be arbitrary

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IN ruling that it is acceptable to discriminate against an athlete for her natural physical attributes, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has opened a can of worms.
Last week, the court rejected South Africa's appeal against the International Association of Athletics Federations (
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg