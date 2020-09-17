Safe distancing: Flouting of rules will only prolong existing measures

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
MONTHS after dining out was once again allowed in Phase Two of Singapore's re-opening following "circuit-breaker" measures, each week still brings news of more businesses, particularly food and beverage (F&B) outlets, being caught flouting Covid-19 safe management measures.
But errant...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes