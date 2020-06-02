Seizing opportunity in crisis to keep retail interest alive in stocks

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IT IS said that in adversity, there is opportunity. Clearly, retail stock-market investors have taken this to heart - after an absence of several years, many appear to have rediscovered their appetite for local equities, going by reports of a sharp spike in new stockbroking account openings and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes