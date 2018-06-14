You are here
EDITORIAL
Singapore-KL ties remain strong despite uncertainty over shared projects
WHEN Mahathir Mohamad emerged as Malaysia's new prime minister following the May 9 general election, Singaporeans shared the joy and relief their Malaysian counterparts displayed following a tough and sometimes tense polling exercise.
But in some circles here, there was also a sense of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg