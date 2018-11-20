Stormy days ahead in US-China relations

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE decision by China and the United States to have negotiators meet in Buenos Aires ahead of a Dec 1 meeting between President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump suggests that the two sides feel that a trade accord may be within reach, South China Morning Post has said.
Both men will attend the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg