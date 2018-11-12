You are here

Home > Opinion
MIND THE GAP

Term insurance for death cover on the rise

Premiums are competitive and 50% commission rebate is available via MoneyOwl
Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

SINGAPOREANS' protection gap in terms of death and critical illness cover has been a perennial concern. But in recent years - in terms of death cover - that gap appears to be closing.

This column focuses on death cover, and on term assurance in particular. These are plain vanilla plans

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

ST_20180826_RAYCASHLESS_4234574.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

ST_20180826_RAYCASHLESS_4234574.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

hzcarlite1109.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Transport

LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening