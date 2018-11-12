Term insurance for death cover on the rise

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPOREANS' protection gap in terms of death and critical illness cover has been a perennial concern. But in recent years - in terms of death cover - that gap appears to be closing.
This column focuses on death cover, and on term assurance in particular. These are plain vanilla plans
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg