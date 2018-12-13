Thailand's Feb 24 election marks big step on return to democracy

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IF all goes according to plan, Thailand will hold its first general election in nearly eight years when its people finally go to the polls on Feb 24 next year.
The vote is significant for the country in many ways. The election, expected to be fiercely contested, will likely pit the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg