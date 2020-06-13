You are here

Home > Opinion
THE BROAD VIEW

The city reimagined: why in design, ecology matters

Cities across the world seem to buckle under the strain of the pandemic. Here are some takeaways from Asia, where designers grapple every day with ecological loss and risk, within a pressure cooker of density.
Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200613_NKCITY13_4142875.jpg
Yanweizhou Park in Jinhua City, China, sits on land that was once contaminated. Using select vegetation and water features, it now mitigates seasonal floods, filters water, supports the proliferation of wildlife and offers a lively civic space to a crowded city of 5.5 million.
PHOTO: YU KONGJIAN

BT_20200613_NKCITY13_4142875.jpg
A recent proposal for a residential development in Jakarta deploys vast connected roofs as food farms and solar canopies that make the estate self-sufficient. But the proposal was too radical and was shelved.
PHOTO: WOHA ARCHITECTS

THERE is much talk these days of a post-pandemic city, one better prepared for future crises. Some say it needs more social space; others, new ways of working and commuting. There is great interest in health, understandably. Should we expand green space? Or make buildings work harder at keeping...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 11:04 PM
Government & Economy

Fed's Powell pledges focus on return to strong labour market

[SAN FRANCISCO] US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday reiterated his pledge to do what he can to bring...

Jun 12, 2020 10:59 PM
Government & Economy

Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week

[TOKYO] Japan aims to launch a smartphone app based on technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google next week to help...

Jun 12, 2020 10:51 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment jumps most since 2016 on gain in jobs

[NEW YORK] US consumer sentiment climbed in early June by the most since 2016 as more states began to reopen their...

Jun 12, 2020 10:46 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC upgrades Sembcorp Industries to 'neutral'

OCBC Credit Research on Friday upgraded the issuer profile of Sembcorp Industries (SCI) to “neutral”, on the back of...

Jun 12, 2020 10:38 PM
Transport

Hertz surges on plan to sell US$1b stock in bankruptcy

[NEW YORK] Hertz Global Holdings is asking a bankruptcy judge to let it take advantage of the quixotic surge in its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.