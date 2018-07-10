You are here
The economy of the future is circular
Across the globe, nations are turning current resource use on its head and embracing a circular economy where the industrial system is regenerative.
BY 2050, there will be almost 10 billion humans on earth - and going on current consumption patterns, we will need three whole Planet Earths to supply our resources. Since the industrial revolution, manufacturing and consumption of goods has occurred mostly on a linear continuum; a "take-make-
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg