You are here

Home > Opinion

The pitfalls of amateur diplomacy

US President Donald Trump is treating the US-North Korea summit as a TV reality show
Tue, May 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20180529_LHKOREA_3452852.jpg
President Trump and Mr Kim hold different views on the sequencing of the denuclearisation process.
PHOTO: AFP

WHEN we recall some of the great moments in American diplomacy, like President Richard Nixon's 1972 visit to China or the 1978 Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt, what comes to mind are those I-cannot-believe-this-is-happening images: President Nixon shaking hands with China's leader

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

An opportune time for a PropNex listing

Most Read

1 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
2 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
3 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
4 DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, AEM, Mencast
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

May 29, 2018
Government & Economy

High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'

May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore, India exchanges 'abandoning trade link talks'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening