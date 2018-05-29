You are here
The pitfalls of amateur diplomacy
US President Donald Trump is treating the US-North Korea summit as a TV reality show
WHEN we recall some of the great moments in American diplomacy, like President Richard Nixon's 1972 visit to China or the 1978 Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt, what comes to mind are those I-cannot-believe-this-is-happening images: President Nixon shaking hands with China's leader
