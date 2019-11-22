You are here

Home > Opinion

The president versus the diplomats

Public servants should be respected and not punched by the president who has to count on them for implementing the policies approved by Congress and pursued by the White House
Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20191122_LHIMPEACH_3957614.jpg
In her moving testimony, Ms Yovanovitch has dismissed the allegations against her and detailed the way the president and his aides have tried to tarnish her reputation as a veteran and respected foreign service officer by questioning her competence and professionalism.
PHOTO: REUTERS

ONE of the most dramatic episodes in the impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump that commenced on Capitol Hill last week, was last Friday's public testimony by Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted American ambassador to Ukraine who found herself being drawn into the centre of...

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 12:05 AM
Transport

Electric cars a major challenge for supermarkets, gas stations

[LOS ANGELES] The rise of electric cars is proving a challenge not only for auto makers but also gas stations,...

Nov 21, 2019 11:48 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales rise more than expected in October

[WASHINGTON] US home sales increased more than expected in October and house prices rose at the fastest pace in more...

Nov 21, 2019 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort climbs even as Republican sentiment slumps

[WASHINGTON] A gauge of US consumer sentiment improved for the first time in five weeks, though surprisingly without...

Nov 21, 2019 11:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust bags first S$200m sustainability-linked loan

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) has made its first move into sustainable financing with a S$200 million...

Nov 21, 2019 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat after conflicting signals on trade

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Thursday after mixed signals on trade and a row between Washington and Beijing...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly