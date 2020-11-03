Three election outcome scenarios in US: the Ugly, the Bad and the Good

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
ANY reader who is at least 30 years old can probably recall the global hysteria over the Y2K problem, aka Millennium Bug, when we were warned on the eve of 2000 that planes were going to crash in the sky, nuclear missiles would be launched, not to mention that the money in your bank account...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes