You are here

Home > Opinion
SUBSCRIBERS
THE BOTTOM LINE

Time spent in the pub can be a wise investment

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WHEN I joined The Financial Times as a trainee in 2007, I spent a lot of time learning about credit default swaps and a similar amount of time in the pub. The CDS knowledge proved useful in the ensuing financial crisis, but 13 years later, I am glad of the hours spent in the pub too.

It...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

GCB segment ends 2020 on high note; buoyant mood to continue Continued from Page 1

Continued from Page 1

Dec 24, 2020 12:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Owl Rock, Dyal Capital to go public via SPAC merger

[NEW YORK] Asset managers Owl Rock Capital Group and Dyal Capital Partners on Wednesday agreed to merge and go...

Dec 24, 2020 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

Another new coronavirus variant detected in UK

[LONDON] Britain has detected another new variant of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on...

Dec 23, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore confirms one case with UK virus strain

[SINGAPORE] One imported patient in Singapore has been confirmed to be infected by a potentially more contagious...

Dec 23, 2020 11:38 PM
Government & Economy

EU acts to prepare path to Brexit trade deal, EU sources say

[BRUSSELS] European Union member states have started to prepare their procedure to implement a new trade deal with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

Adelson's MBS casino paid price for courting China whales

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Swiber Holdings' judicial management extended to Jan 14

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for