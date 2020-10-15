Time to start thinking about debt repayment, restructuring

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
EVEN as Singapore prepares to open the economy further under a Phase 3 plan, things are not going to return to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic. It will take time.
Like many countries, Singapore has implemented various support packages to help households and businesses survive...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes