Time to wean the people off expecting goodies from the Budget?

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WITH just over two weeks until the Budget speech is delivered on Feb 18, the annual round of pre-event punditry has begun. Predictions range from safe bets, such as continued support for economic restructuring, to longer shots, such as a review of guidelines on skilled foreign workers.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg