You are here

Home > Opinion
PERSPECTIVE

To beat Covid, politicians need to think like philosophers

Kantians will argue for doing everything to save every last soul, while utilitarians will argue that a more balanced approach will work better in the long run.
Sat, Jan 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210102_VACCINE_4390389.jpg
People queuing for coronavirus vaccinations in Florida on Dec 29; the first doses of vaccine mark only the beginning of the end of the pandemic. Ahead of us lie the nightmares of dealing with the issue that many high-risk factors overlap with social factors.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

AS THE year began, so it is ending. Early in 2020, the pandemic blindsided governments, which dithered over both the scientific and moral imperatives while much of the populace indulged in selfish and conflicted behaviour that seemed to belong in Glengarry Glen Ross or Lord of the Flies rather...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 1, 2021 11:17 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical to acquire remaining 30% stake in subsidiary Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery

HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) on Friday said it has agreed to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake of Julian Ong...

Jan 1, 2021 10:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Heeton Holdings appoints new CEO

IVAN Hoh Chin Hiep has been appointed chief executive officer of mainboard-listed property group Heeton Holdings...

Jan 1, 2021 09:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo opens second outlet in Fuzhou, China

JUMBO Group has opened its second franchised Jumbo Seafood restaurant in Fuzhou, China, bringing the total number of...

Jan 1, 2021 09:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Joint venture between ABR unit and LWH wins tender for 3 properties worth S$23.6m

ABR Holdings on Friday said that Baywind Properties - its 50:50 joint venture company with LWH Holdings - had been...

Jan 1, 2021 09:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group divests non-core business for 2.3b yuan in management buyout

SUNPOWER Group is divesting its manufacturing and services (M&S) business for 2.3 billion yuan (S$463.3 million...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HSR termination could slow increase in Jurong property prices, but longer-term prospects intact: experts

Investors left in the lurch as investment platform CoAssets runs into trouble

Businessman Mark Wee owns 51.4% of Blumont shares after close of offer

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

HC Surgical to acquire remaining 30% stake in subsidiary Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for