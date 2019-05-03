To serve Trump is to lose your soul

PEOPLE have been asking me hard questions. What happened to the leaders in the Trump administration, especially the attorney-general, Bill Barr, who I have said was due the benefit of the doubt?

How could Mr Barr, a bright and accomplished lawyer, start channeling the president in using words like "no collusion" and FBI "spying"? And downplaying acts of obstruction of justice as products of the president's being "frustrated and angry", something he would never say to justify the thousands of crimes prosecuted every day that are the product of frustration and anger?

How could he write and say things about the report by Robert Mueller, the special counsel, that were apparently so misleading that they prompted a written protest from the special counsel himself?

How could Mr Barr go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 1 and downplay President Donald Trump's attempt to fire Mr Mueller before he completed his work?

And how could Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney-general, after the release of Mr Mueller's report that detailed Mr Trump's determined efforts to obstruct justice, give a speech quoting the president on the importance of the rule of law? Or on resigning, thank a president who relentlessly attacked both him and the Department of Justice he led for "the courtesy and humour you often display in our personal conversations"?

What happened to these people?

I don't know for sure. People are complicated, so the answer is most likely complicated. But I have some idea from four months of working close to Mr Trump and many more months of watching him shape others.

Amoral leaders have a way of revealing the character of those around them. Sometimes what they reveal is inspiring. For example, James Mattis, the former secretary of defence, resigned over principle, a concept so alien to Mr Trump that it took days for the president to realise what had happened, before he could start lying about the man.

But more often, proximity to an amoral leader reveals something depressing. I think that's at least part of what we've seen with Mr Barr and Mr Rosenstein. Accomplished people lacking inner strength can't resist the compromises necessary to survive Mr Trump and that adds up to something they will never recover from. It takes character like Mr Mattis' to avoid the damage, because Mr Trump eats your soul in small bites.

It starts with your sitting silent while he lies, both in public and private, making you complicit by your silence. In meetings with him, his assertions about what "everyone thinks" and what is "obviously true" wash over you, unchallenged, as they did at our private dinner on Jan 27, 2017, because he's the president and he rarely stops talking. As a result, he pulls all of those present into a silent circle of assent.

Speaking rapid-fire with no spot for others to jump into the conversation, Mr Trump makes everyone a co-conspirator to his preferred set of facts, or delusions. I have felt it - building with his words a web of alternative reality and busily wrapping it around all of us in the room.

I must have agreed that he had the largest inauguration crowd in history because I didn't challenge that. Everyone must agree that he has been treated very unfairly. The web building never stops.

From the private circle of assent, it moves to public displays of personal fealty at places like Cabinet meetings. While the entire world is watching, you do what everyone else around the table does - you talk about how amazing the leader is and what an honour it is to be associated with him.

Sure, you notice that Mr Mattis never actually praises the president, always speaking instead of the honour of representing the men and women of our military. But he's a special case, right? Former Marine general and all. No way the rest of us could get away with that. So you praise, while the world watches, and the web gets tighter.

Next comes Mr Trump attacking institutions and values you hold dear - things you always said must be protected and which you criticised past leaders for not supporting strongly enough. Yet you are silent. Because, what are you supposed to say? He's the president.

You feel this happening. It bothers you, at least to some extent. But his outrageous conduct convinces you that you simply must stay, to preserve and protect the people and institutions and values you hold dear. Along with Republican members of Congress, you tell yourself you are too important for this nation to lose, especially now.

You can't say this out loud - maybe not even to your family - but in a time of emergency, with the nation led by a deeply unethical person, this will be your contribution, your personal sacrifice for America. You are smarter than him, and you are playing a long game for your country, so you can pull it off where lesser leaders have failed and gotten fired by tweet.

Of course, to stay, you must be seen as on his team, so you make further compromises. You use his language, praise his leadership, tout his commitment to values.

And then you are lost. He has eaten your soul. NYTIMES