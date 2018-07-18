You are here
Trump claims he's avoiding new Cold War; everyone else accuses him of appeasing Putin
The furore has exposed a serious debate taking place in Washington about the US's relationship with Russia, and the future of American policy
IT WAS not surprising that on the eve of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, many of the columnists in the American mainstream media (MSM) and the talking heads on the television news shows went into a full-blown attack against
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg