You are here

Home > Opinion
THE BOTTOM LINE

Trump stuck with Powell despite strains

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

MINNEAPOLIS Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari's defiance on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate increases has made commentators wonder if he was angling for Jerome Powell's job as Fed chair.

Mr Kashkari's broadside in a Wall Street Journal article late last month could well have

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BT_20181123_PNODX23_3625344.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018

Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening