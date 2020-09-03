Trump trying to change election narrative

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WHEN asked in early May to predict the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, even some of US President Donald Trump's staunchest supporters sounded pessimistic about his chances of getting re-elected in November.
Forget about illegal immigrants, trade with China, or the Iran nuclear...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes