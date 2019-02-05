You are here
Trump's failing foreign and trade policy revolution
What was initially billed as a potential neo-isolationist doctrine has proven much less coherent in practice.
DONALD Trump makes his second state-of-the-union speech on Tuesday amidst growing focus on his foreign and trade policy. Two years into office, the president's address comes at a time when his promised dramatic new "America first" aspirations appears confused and threadbare.
