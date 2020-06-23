Trump's reality check in campaign start

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has had some bad weeks over his term of office so far - for example, when it was revealed that he and his surrogates paid US$130,000 to silence a sex worker, aka Stormy Daniels, about an affair she said she had with him in 2006.
He had a really, really bad week...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes