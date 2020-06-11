Uncertainties will cap oil price rise as economies reopen

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
OIL prices have cemented their march up, led by a combination of supply cuts and quicker-than-expected demand recovery as economies gradually re-open for business. But high stock levels, a potential return of shut-in production and uncertainty around demand recovery are likely to cap the upside...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes