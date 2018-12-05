Unrest in Malaysia: opposition parties out to show their strength

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AS if out of nothing, race relations suddenly snapped in Malaysia. A riot ensued last week over the relocation of a Hindu temple in Selangor. And now that the temple issue is being slowly settled, attention is turning to a mega rally planned by two opposition parties in Kuala Lumpur this weekend
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg