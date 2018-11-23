Vietnam has big plans for its bond market

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
VIETNAM has drawn up a roadmap for its bond market, with an ambitious goal to increase the size of the sector to 45 per cent of gross domestic product - and further to 65 per cent in 2030.
Its "Roadmap for Developing the Bond Market, 2017-2020 and Vision Toward 2030" sees the country
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg