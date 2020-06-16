Viruses don't recognise nationality

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
LESS than two months ago, on April 28, the number of Americans who were recognised to have died from Covid-19 infection surpassed the 58,220 US soldiers who were killed in the Vietnam War. Almost exactly twice that number of American servicemen (116,516) died in World War I, and the US Covid-19...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes